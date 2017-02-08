Sushant Singh Rajput shoots with Kendall Jenner for a magazine

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sushant-Kendall Jenner

Just a few days ago, social media went abuzz with reports of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and American TV personality Kendall Jenner landing in Jaipur, India on the same day. While this co-incidence fueled up several speculations about the duo collaborating on screen, we recently heard that the two came together for a magazine photoshoot.

Yes, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner were being photographed together by none other Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino in Rajasthan amidst royalty. We hear that the two stars were dressed in grand outfits at the backdrop of Samode Palace. It is being said that the theme had Sushant and Kendall dressed as prince and princess for the photoshoot.

However, we haven’t received a glimpse of the same since the entire photoshoot is being kept under wraps. Furthermore, both Sushant and Kendall have maintained silence on the same. Although, Sushant Singh Rajput recently shared a picture with photographer Mario Testino on his Instagram page saying, “What an amazing experience it was to shoot with @mariotestino . Such an honour. !!#jaipur.” On the other hand, Kendall who was in India only on the photoshoot and she flew back to February 4 post the shoot.

On the Bollywood front, Sushant Singh Rajput had a great 2016 with his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story coming into the list of top five films of the year. The actor is now gearing up for the Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta, followed by Chandamama Door Ke and Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial starring Jacqueline Fernandes, tentatively titled Drive in the pipeline.

