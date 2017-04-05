How Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar CHANGED Shilpa Shetty’s life

Shilpa Shetty made a stunning debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar that catapulted her to immense fame and was instrumental in ensuring that she has an extremely successful stint with fame. In a Bollywood Hungama exclusive interview with Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar, Shilpa recalls two interesting and funny incidents that happened post the release of the film.

A few days after the release of Baazigar when the teenaged Shilpa was driving a car, a cyclist who was coming from front of her, looked at her, shouted ‘Shilpa Shetty’ hysterically and ended up crashing his cycle in her car. She never drove a car after that incident but she also came to know the impact her character in Baazigar was making.

Shilpa went to see Baazigar in Gaeity Galaxy in Bandra with her mother. When her character is pushed by Shah Rukh Khan and comes down on the ground, two boys in the front row said, ‘Ye abhi utthegi, itni hot ladki hai isko maar nahin sakte, ye pakka utthegi.’ Shilpa looks back at that incident and says, ‘Now I can say after that incident I knew I have arrived.’

