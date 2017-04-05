REVEALED: Sridevi wasn’t the first choice for Jeetendra’s Himmatwala

It may be decades since the release of the Jeetendra – Sridevi starrer Himmatwala released back in 1983. While the film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao went on to become a classic, not many may know that the lead actress for the film Sridevi wasn’t the makers first choice for the role.

In fact, in a recent interview while talking about his grandson, his business acumen and years spent as an actor, Jeetendra made a startling revelation that it was Rekha and not Sridevi who was the first choice to play the leading lady in Himmatwala. The veteran actor revealed, “Do you know that she wasn’t the original choice for Himmatwala? It was supposed to be Rekha. But somehow Sri landed the role and the rest is history.”

Apart from this revelation, Jeetendra who is filled with respect and adoration for Sridevi went on to talk about the actress’ famed dancing prowess and her immense patience with him on sets. “She’s a fabulous dancer. I was a totaram, I would just parrot my steps and keep doing rehersals. Sri got her steps down pat in the first time around but she’d patiently rehearse with me.”