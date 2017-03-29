Pooja Hegde reveals about her turn ons and why she won’t do full frontal nudity

Shedding her girl-next-door image, Pooja Hegde decided to go bold for a photoshoot recently for a magazine. The actress, who made her debut with Mohenjo Daro may have been missing from Bollywood but she continues her stint in the entertainment industry with films down South.

In a recent unabashed interview of sorts with Maxim, Pooja Hegde has given her fans a sneak peek into her life as she reveals about her likes, dislikes and more. Here are a couple of facts about the actress that we found intriguing:

On being apprehensive about doing on screen:

Full front nudity is something that I wouldn’t want to do even if the script demanded it. I believe in ‘Never say Never’ but I don’t think we are ready for it yet.

On wanting to play a role in Kung Fu Panda

I’d love to play Po from Kung Fu Panda. I’m Po and Po is me. That’s why I always say my name is Po-oja.

On the easiest way to get her attention

A good sense of humor. He should be able to make me laugh. That’s very important.

On when she feels the sexiest

When I’m naked

Cheesiest line

Not a line but I think it’s extremely cheesy when men talk to you like a child. When men go, “You are sooooo cuuuuuute.” I mean no, don’t do that