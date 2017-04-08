OMG! Alka Yagnik threw Aamir Khan out of the room because he was making her uncomfortable

Being one of the most popular singers, Alka Yagnik started her musical journey at a young age and has given voices in films of debutants who are now megastars. Sharing one such anecdote about superstar Aamir Khan’s debut film was the singer.

Let us remind you that Alka Yagnik lent the voice for one of the biggest chartbusters ‘Ghazab Ka Hai Din’ from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which marked the debut of Aamir Khan. When she visited the recording studio for the same, she spotted a young boy sitting in the gallery. After the recording started, the actor continued stare at Alka which made her uncomfortable. She eventually asked him to leave since she found it extremely distracting and disturbing.

However, soon she realized that he is the lead actor of the film when the director of the film Mansoor Khan introduced him. Talking about it during a recent TV show called My Life My Story, Alka added that every time she meets Aamir he continues to tease her about the incident when she threw him out of the room.