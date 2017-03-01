Kriti Sanon dubs for Raabta, admits she hated dubbing earlier

Kriti Sanon came to spotlight when she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside another newcomer Tiger Shroff. Now, almost one and a half year later, post her second film Dilwale, Kriti is ready to come back this year with two films, one of which is the romance drama Raabta.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, Kriti Sanon and the entire team of Raabta had wrapped their film in Mauritius few months ago. Now, back to work, Kriti started dubbing for the film earlier this week. She shared a candid moment from the dubbing studio while being engrossed in a scene and captioned it, “Dubbing is like reliving the whole film, every single emotion standing at one place in a small silent room! Toughest part according to me.. Used to hate it..have strangely started enjoying it now.. #Raabta.”

The actress also admitted that she used to hate dubbing earlier when she was new to the industry. Now, as she is all set to do it for her third Bollywood film, she has changed her mind and added that she loves dubbing as she gets to relive the whole film again.

Marking the debut of producer Dinesh Vijan as the director, Raabta is scheduled to release on June 9. Apart from this film, Kriti will also be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.