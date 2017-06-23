Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.06.2017 | 9:12 PM IST

This is how Irrfan Khan is having fun in New York shooting for Puzzle

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Just a few days ago, we had reported that Irrfan Khan is all set to shoot for his next Hollywood film Puzzle. The actor flew to the Big Apple and has currently been exploring the beautiful city whilst juggling it with his shoot schedules.

Besides this, Irrfan Khan also takes to social media often to share pictures from the sets of the film as well as when he is exploring New York. One amongst them was a picture of him in a kimono as he posed on the streets of the bustling city. He captioned it saying, “Kimono walk #newyork street shooting for the movie #thepuzzle . #actorslife #shooting.”

Also, Irrfan shared pictures from the team of Puzzle, like one along with the cameraman Chris Norr. Posting this picture he said, “With our cameraman #ChrisNorr at upper west NY shooting movie #thepuzzle #lifeofanactor #newyork #movieshooting.”

Furthermore, he quirkily captioned yet another picture of him where he is getting styled for his look in the film. Posing whilst getting his hair style, Irrfan said, “Wondering whether Samantha’s hair colour would look good on me ?? … #thepuzzle #actorslife #newyork #hairstyles.”

Being a remake of the 2010 Argentine film Puzzle directed by Natalia Smirnoff, this film has Kelly Macdonald starring opposite Irrfan. It revolves around the life of a woman, a wife and mother of teenage sons who dedicates her life in doing hers and their mundane activities and amidst this simple way of living, she discovers her talent for solving puzzles which gives her a new way of life.

