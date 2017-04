The first quarter of 2017 is done and we have seen many a film hit screens, however only a few have managed to make the cut and earn well at the box office. But away from the box office numbers we at Bollywood Hungama decided to take a different look at, some of the biggest releases in the first quarter of 2017.

In fact we decided to look at the production and marketing budgets of the big ticket releases to see how much they really cost.