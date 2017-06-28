HOT: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt raises hotness quotient in a red swimsuit

It is vacation time for all in the Dutt family. Sanjay Dutt took his family for a much needed vacation to Monaco. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has been sharing quite a lot of pictures from their family vacation. But, one picture caught everyone’s attention.

Maanayata Dutt is still enjoying the summers as she shared a photo in a red swimsuit. Posing alongside a poolside, she captioned the photograph as, “Simply Red!!! #monaco #summervacation #familytime #shahraandutt #love #grace #positivity #instafam #mytrip #traveldiaries #shineon #beautifullife #waterbabe #thankyougod.” In fact, the star wife has been sharing many swimwear pictures of hers during this vacation and prior to this had posted images of her in many swimsuits including a series in a blue swimsuit.

On the work front, her husband Sanjay Dutt will be making a comeback on silver screen with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi after his imprisonment sentence. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari and will release in 2018. As for the production house she has with her husband, they are yet to make announcements of their future projects.