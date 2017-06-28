Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.06.2017 | 6:58 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

HOT: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt raises hotness quotient in a red swimsuit

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

HOT Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt raises hotness quotient in a red swimsuit

It is vacation time for all in the Dutt family. Sanjay Dutt took his family for a much needed vacation to Monaco. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has been sharing quite a lot of pictures from their family vacation. But, one picture caught everyone’s attention.

Maanayata Dutt is still enjoying the summers as she shared a photo in a red swimsuit. Posing alongside a poolside, she captioned the photograph as, “Simply Red!!! #monaco #summervacation #familytime #shahraandutt #love #grace #positivity #instafam #mytrip #traveldiaries #shineon #beautifullife #waterbabe #thankyougod.” In fact, the star wife has been sharing many swimwear pictures of hers during this vacation and prior to this had posted images of her in many swimsuits including a series in a blue swimsuit.

On the work front, her husband Sanjay Dutt will be making a comeback on silver screen with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi after his imprisonment sentence. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari and will release in 2018. As for the production house she has with her husband, they are yet to make announcements of their future projects.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Check out: Sonam Kapoor is a desi beauty on…

Karan Johar takes a sly dig at Bollywood…

SIMPLY DIVINE! Sanjay Dutt meets with Sri…

Flashback Friday: Harshvardhan Kapoor pens…

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan responded when…

10 Bollywood celebrities who bravely opened…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification