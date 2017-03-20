HOT: Raai Laxmi poses in a bikini for Julie 2

The year 2004 saw the release of the film called Julie, which starred Neha Dhupia. Neha Dhupia stunned and shocked everyone in her never-before bold avatar. Despite the film not doing great wonders at the Box-Office, its director Deepak Shivdasani announced the film’s sequel titled Julie 2. This time, the film promises to be bolder than the original one.

However, the lead actress in the sequel will not be Neha Dhupia, as she has been replaced by the southern hottie Raai Laxmi. Julie 2 is close to her heart majorly for two reasons. While it marks her 50th film as an actress, the film also marks her full-fledged Bollywood debut. Readers may recall seeing this hottie in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira, in which Raai Laxmi was seen in a guest appearance.

In an interview, Raai Laxmi had gone on record to say that Julie 2 will see her wearing a total of 96 different outfits! Raai Laxmi recently posted the adjoining hot photograph of herself in a bikini, which is from the film Julie 2. She captioned the same as “Here u go! Exclusive #julie2 #myfirstbikinipic coming soon …. #justaglimpse”.

Besides Raai Laxmi, Julie 2 stars Ravi Kishan and Yuri Suri in important roles.