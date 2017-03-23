‘Gulabi Aankhen’ gets an EDM twist in Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor

Even as the trailer of Sonakshi Sinha‘s upcoming film Noor continues to get accolades and ‘Uff Yeh Noor’ is climbing the charts, producers Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra launched the film’s latest track ‘Gulabi 2.0‘ on Wednesday evening.

Present at the launch was Noor aka Sonakshi Sinha, along with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, singers Tulsi Kumar, Yash Narvekar, composer and singer Amaal Mallik, lyricist Kumaar, actors Shibani Dandekar, Kanan Gill and director Sunhil Sippy.

The song titled ‘Gulabi 2.0’ is a re-created version of the highly acclaimed hit by veteran composer RD Burman. The original was sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The song has been given a modernized touch of EDM (Electronic Dance Music), retaining the retro magic of the original. The groovy and peppy track has been composed by music director Amaal Mallik, who has also lent his voice to the song with singers Tulsi Kumar & Yash Narvekar, lyrics penned by Kumaar, and choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Talking about the song, Sonakshi asserted, “The vibe and energy of this song is great. I was so excited about getting to dance on it. I haven’t been able to stop humming the song since I’ve heard it.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Noor is the story of today’s girl and with EDM being a rage with today’s youngsters, ‘Gulabi 2.0’ is a hip & peppy number that would be loved by the youth.” Co-producer Vikram Malhotra too said, “‘Gulabi 2.0’ comes at an important point in the narrative when Noor attends a pop-up gig thrown by her DJ friend, to momentarily forget about her troubles. Owing to the popularity of the original song, the situation in the film and the fact that dance music is big with the youth today, it was given an EDM twist.”

Noor, set in the city of Mumbai, has Sonakshi playing a journalist, with big dreams and aspirations. It’s the story of a girl who isn’t different from any of us, but wants to make a difference. The film captures Noor’s journey, her relationships, career, aspirations, friendships, choices, her infatuations, her insecurities, like her issues with her physical appearance, and her many dilemmas as she comes of age and develops a fresh perspective on life.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, presented by T-Series in association with Abundantia Entertainment the film is slated to release on April 21, 2017.