Ex-Superhero Tiger Shroff to take on current Superhero Spider-Man

July 7,2017 – Now that’s a date which could well be marked on the calendar of kids and youth, with two young action ‘kids friendly’ films releasing together. Tiger Shroff‘s Munna Michael and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Homecoming are the films in question and both are expected to make quite some noise en-route their arrival.

“Less than three months remain for the release of both the films and rest assured, youngsters in the age group of 10-25 would have their hands full with both these films,” an insider comments. “Munna Michael as well as Spider-Man Homecoming are basically targeting the same audience segment; the one which hops on to a multiplex for some popcorn crunching action adventure. These are quintessential summer releases and are expected to be a lot of fun.”

As a matter of fact both films have been seeing some good promotion coming their way ever since their announcement.

“Snippets of Munna Michael are being unveiled at a regular frequency. You have seen the First Look of the film followed by Tiger teaching some dance moves to Nawazuddin Siddiqui or him getting into the Hero avatar, a la dad Jackie Shroff. On the other hand the makers of Spider-Man Homecoming have already unveiled the teaser of their superhero film in multiple Indian languages, since it is planning to arrive with a big bang in India. While that has happened, expect the makers of Munna Michael to up the ante soon enough and keep the pace on,” our source informs.

What also makes Munna Michael special is the fact that it marks the comeback of hit ‘jodi’ of Tiger and his director Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. These films were clean hits and as a matter of fact Tiger delivered a major hit in A Flying Jatt on television. The film may not have done too well in theaters but on the small screen, the film was a very good success, hence reaffirming Tiger’s reach amongst children who grabbed the superhero film big time.

“Now it is Tiger’s turn to turn the tables on another superhero in the form of Spider-Man,” quips the insider, “All said and done, Spider-Man has stayed on to be one of the most loved superheroes amongst kids for decades now. With Tiger taking him on in theaters with Munna Michael, the youngster’s antics would need to be super special.”

In addition to that, Tiger would be doing something that Spider-Man can’t even be expected to do, which is ‘dance’!

“Exactly,” a source attached to the film says, “Munna Michael has its core as a dance championship, which means audiences can pretty much gear up for some signature Tiger moves. Music and dance are added highlights of the film and that’s not something that Spider-Man comes with. So while the superhero would be out saving the world, ‘apna desi dancing star’ would be chilling out and keep the youngsters entertained.”

Well, that should be something, and one just can’t wait for the date!