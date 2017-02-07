Dr. MSG conferred with the Bright Award for Best Actor and Most Versatile Personality of the Year

Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan has become a household name as he took to Bollywood with his first Film MSG The Messenger, in 2015. With just 3 films hitting the screens, he has earned a place, what some in the Industry fail to get in their entire lifetime. After being graced with Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, for most popular actor & director for his second film MSG-2, Saint Dr. MSG has one more feather in his cap; he has been awarded with the Bright Award, for Best Actor and Most versatile Personality of the year, in a grand event held at Peninsula Grand, Mumbai on February 6.

Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan has been credited with 43 credits in his upcoming film Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab – MSG Lion Heart-2, which includes a plethora of roles that this rockstar Saint has handled, from direction, acting, choreography, VFX, sound, music, singing, right up to publicity designing, prop designing etc. He has handled 30 departments in his earlier film, MSG Lion Heart -1 and this time around this list has grown to 43. We really need to figure out what is left out, this time!

As you might have guessed, his versatility is totally beyond imagination, even for the best and the most experienced. He is also referred to as ‘One Man Army’; given the ease that he handles every department in filmmaking. Seems like there is nobody even close to this rocking Saint, who is churning out blockbuster films, which are revolutionizing the concept of entertainment. Apart from unique storylines, MSG series of films have a huge connect with the audience for their immensely popular music, which just stays with you, for long and for the social messages, which almost always works wonders for society. Apart from Dr. MSG, many acclaimed personalities were seen, gracing the 3rd Bright Awards Night, making it a truly star studded evening. The Kaabil star – Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vinod Kambli, Rakhi Sawant were some of the stars, seen gracing the event, in their lovely avatars, posing for shutterbugs! This award has definitely raised the desperation of Fans, who just can’t wait to see this most versatile Personality, adorning silver screens once again, in Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab – MSG Lion Heart-2, releasing nationwide on February 10.