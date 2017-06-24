Dilip Kumar shares this picture on social media that will definitely make his fans happy

Being one of the most respected and celebrated stars of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar is quite social media friendly and often shares posts about his health to keep his fans updated. Recently, there were once again reports about the actor’s health condition deteriorating but soon enough, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu asserted everyone that her husband was well.

As a message to his fans and to reassure them about his health, Dilip Kumar shared this picture on social media where he is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt and beige pair of pants. The 94 year old actor shared this picture with the caption saying, “Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable.”

Recently, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were in for a shock when their 100 year old house in Peshawar, Pakistan, which was declared a national heritage, got collapsed.

Known for films like Madhumati, Naya Daur, Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam, Shakti, Kranti among others, Dilip Kumar was last seen in Qila in the year 1998 and he bagged the second highest level of civilian award Padma Vibhushan in the year 2015.