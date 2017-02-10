Check out: Tiger Shroff pays tribute to Jackie Shroff in Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff’s forthcoming film Munna Michael is making news for all the right reasons. Starting from the fact that the film has a personal connect with Tiger who is shooting in Teen Batti chawl where his father was brought up, the film will bring forth his image as a dancer on the big screen. The dance drama, directed by Sabbir Khan, went on floor last year and recently we hear that a special song ‘Dhing Dhang’ was shot.

This track too bears a special importance not just in the film but also in Tiger’s life since he has paid a tribute to his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Here’s a picture from the sets of Munna Michael which was erected in Film City located in suburban Mumbai. Tiger is seen shaking a leg with co-star Niddhi Agerwal and if one closely observes the attire the actor is sporting, his red bandana and tapori look resembles the avatar that Jackie sported in his debut film Hero.

The said track is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Tiger revealed that he was more than happy to mimic his moves. Expressing pride over his father’s achievements, Tiger stated that there couldn’t be a better way for him to pay a tribute than as his Munna.

Jackie Shroff’s bandana style and rugged handsomeness had gained him lot of fame since his debut and according to Tiger, the actor continued to live in his home at Teen Batti despite the success of his debut film. Apparently the actor still owns the house in the locality and Tiger has been to the place as a child.

Coming back to the film, Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles and it is slated to release on July 7.