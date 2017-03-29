Check out: Shraddha Kapoor goes traditional on Gudi Padwa at the inauguration of Pandit Pandharinath Marg

Shraddha Kapoor took some time off from her busy schedule earlier this week to spend time with her family. The actress took an off from work on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Tuesday to spend it with her family.

Shraddha Kapoor and her family including father Shakti Kapoor, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and mother Shivangi Kapoor joined her at the opening of Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure Marg in Juhu. She donned an Indian outfit on the occasion of the Maharashtrian New Year.

Shraddha Kapoor was also joined by veteran singer Asha Bhosale. During the day, she wished everyone on the New Year and wrote e’s what she wrote, “Sarwanna Gudipadvachya hardik shubhecha.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is busy shooting for her next film, Haseena- The Queen of Mumbai which is a biopic directed by Apoorva Lakhia. She is playing Haseena Parker, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who shot to power after the death of her husband, Ibrahim Parkar. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor is playing Dawood Ibrahim.

