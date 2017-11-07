Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.11.2017 | 8:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Check out: Saiyami Kher flags off Adidas Uprising 3.0 race with cricketers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saiyami Kher flags off Adidas Uprising 3.0 race with cricketers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma!-03

After winning a Stardust Award – Superstar of Tomorrow and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Debut Female for a stellar debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, Saiyami Kher is fast emerging as a celebrity sports icon for the youth.

Saiyami Kher flags off Adidas Uprising 3.0 race with cricketers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma!-02

Saiyami Kher is the brand ambassador of Adidas Uprising 3.0, a multiple sports competition that aims at promoting sports including football, badminton, race-running, and Zumba. She also attended the press conference of Adidas Uprising 3.0 along with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Saiyami Kher flags off Adidas Uprising 3.0 race with cricketers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma! 01

Saiyami Kher, who herself is a sportswoman, attended a badminton event at The National Sports Club of India (NSCI, Worli) that had players like Saina Nehwal and Pullela Gopichand. She also flagged off a race at Bandra Fort.

Saiyami Kher flags off Adidas Uprising 3.0 race with cricketers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma!-04

On the work front, Saiyami Kher is going through the scripts to pick up her next film.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

This picture of Shraddha Kapoor with her pet…

">

When Shraddha Kapoor visited Saina Nehwal’s…

">

WOW! Harshvardhan Kapoor begins prep for…

">

Shraddha Kapoor starts prep for Saina Nehwal…

">

WOW! Shraddha Kapoor and her family met Lata…

">

Bollywood lauds PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal's…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification