Check out: Saif Ali Khan shares a conversation with his son in Chef

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Saif Ali Khan shares a conversation

Saif Ali Khan had been very busy with the promotions of his recently released film Rangoon.  The actor has resumed shooting for the same as well. Now, moving on to his next film Chef, Saif Ali Khan will be showcasing some of his cooking skills in this film.

While the movie is still being filmed, a new still is out where Saif Ali Khan is seen having a conversation with Svar Kamble at a food stall who plays his son. The film has been shot in various places in India as the story follows the life of a chef who travels and tries out new cuisines.

Directed by Raja Menon, Chef is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name which starred Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau and Sofia Vergara. It is scheduled to release on July 14, 2017.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Rangoon features original INA anthem

Rangoon features original INA anthem

Rangoon (23)

Bombay High Court orders Rangoon makers to…

Rangoon (22)

OMG! Saif Ali Khan’s right hand is missing in…

Rangoon (24)

Verdict on copyright infringement case over…

Rangoon (28)

Team Rangoon to organize a special screening for…

Rangoon (21)

Rangoon to have a special screening for the Armed…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification