Check out: Rahul Bose and Poorna team felicitated by President Pranab Mukherjee

Rahul Bose hosted a special screening of his upcoming film, Poorna for the Honorable President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 25 ahead of its commercial release.The cast and crew of the film were overwhelmed by the President’s appreciation of the film and the achievements of its main protagonist, Purna Malavath.

The President was moved by the biopic which spreads awareness about Poorna’s journey, encourages women’s empowerment and is an inspiration to women from every part of the country to dream big and accomplish their goals.

Poorna is a biopic on the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest at the tender age of thirteen. Purna Malavath, a tribal girl from India fought social stigmas and achieved her dreams with true grit, determination and a never-give-up attitude.

Directed by Rahul Bose and produced by Rahul Bose Productions, Raay Media Pvt Ltd and co-produced by Amit Patni, Poorna is slated to release on March 31, 2017.