Check out: John Abraham meets Amazon Studios’ head Roy Price for future partnership

Amazon Studios’ head Roy Price and his team are currently in India on their business trip to expand their business venture. On Wednesday, Roy Price met with Akshay Kumar to discuss possible collaboration with the online streaming giant.

Now, Akshay Kumar’s close friend and actor John Abraham has hinted about possible collaboration with Amazon Studios soon. He shared a picture with Roy Price discussing something on white board. This hinted about their future partnership. He captioned it, “Fantastic meeting with @RoyPrice @niteshkripalani and the entire team @AmazonVideoIN. Looking forward to a big partnership ahead.”

Roy Price was also pretty ecstatic on meeting John Abraham. He wrote, “Charting the future with @thejohnabraham #mumbai #amazon #india #filmovision.”

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Force 2. His next project will be based on real life nuclear tests especially on the second Indian nuclear test done in India – Pokhran II. He has roped in Abhishek Sharma for the same. The film is tentatively titled Shantivaan but the other details are still under wraps.

