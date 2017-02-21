Check out: Bollywood celebs who got ‘inked’ today

After days and weeks of political campaigning, the D-day (or should we call it as the V-Day) has finally arrived today. Like any common man, even the Bollywood celebs stood in line in order to cast their votes. Bollywood Hungama brings you a first-hand detail of Bollywood celebs casting their vote.

Teenage heart throb Varun Dhawan was upset because his name was not there in the voter’s list. Varun Dhawan said that it was very bizarre as he had voted last year. He also added that, he was going to find out where his name was from the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the ‘never-say-tired’ Ranveer Singh was one of the first people to have cast his vote. He had turned up with his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.


The hunky John Abraham, who happens to be residing in Bandra, went onto cast his vote and also urged others to vote as well.

Zoya Akhtar, who has been away from the spotlight for some time now, was seen showing her ‘inked’ finger when she came out of the polling booth after casting her vote.

The eternal Diva Rekha, who was looking stunning (as always) in her trademarked saree, was also seen showing her inked finger to the media after casting her vote to her favourite candidate.


 

