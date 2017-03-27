Check out: Arjun Kapoor shares a childhood photo; remembers his mother on her fifth death anniversary

Before making his Bollywood debut, Arjun Kapoor had faced a tragic loss in his personal life. A few months before the release of his debut film Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor’s mother had passed away in March 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer.

Recalling his childhood memories, Arjun Kapoor got emotional on Mother’s day this past weekend. On his mother Mona Kapoor’s fifth death anniversary, he paid her a tribute by sharing a throwback picture of him along with his sister Anshula Kapoor and mom and wrote, “Come back na, please.”

Arjun Kapoor has been currently shooting for Anees Bazme’s Mubarakan in London. According to several reports, Arjun was given a day off on Friday, March 25 which happened to be his mother Mona Kapoor’s death anniversary. He spent the day with his sister Anshula. The reports state that Arjun had arrived on the sets to shoot for the film. But, the team reported that they won’t be shooting with him on the day. This reportedly brought Arjun to tears.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri‘s upcoming film Half Girlfriend starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the theatre on May 19.

