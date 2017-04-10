Check out: Anupam Kher gets nostalgic with Zamana Deewana

The year 1995 saw the release of the Shahrukh KhanRaveena Tandon starrer Zamana Deewana. Even though the film did not do well at the Box-Office, its songs were quite a rage then. The film also starred the ‘legendary brigade’ of Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Anupam Kher.

Recently, Anupam Kher walked past the memory lane and posted the adjoining photograph on social media. Aptly captioned “Flashback @Regrann from @anupampkher – Flashback.:) #ThoseWereTheDays #FewYearsBack #Innocence #ZamanaDeewana – #regrann”, the photograph featured Anupam Kher alongwith the film’s lead stars Shahrukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, the film’s director Ramesh Sippy and his wife Kiran Juneja. The film saw Anupam Kher in the role of Kamdev Singh, who was fondly called as ‘KD’.

On the films’ front, Anupam Kher will now be seen in the Akshay KumarBhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar and Hollywood film Hotel Mumbai, which also stars Jason Isaacs.

