Check out: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan relaxing in Malta while shooting Thugs of Hindostan

Check out Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan relaxing in Malta while shooting Thugs of Hindostan

By now we all know that the cast of the underproduction Yash Raj Films venture Thugs of Hindostan are in Malta to shoot for the film. In fact just a couple of days back, we had reported that Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh who is also part of Thugs of Hindostan was enjoying herself walking the streets of Malta.

Well now we came across this image featuring two of the most highly respected stars of the industry, viz. Amitabh Bchchan and Aamir Khan. By the looks of the image, both Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan seem to be relaxing and having some fun conversation.

While details of each of their characters isn’t out yet, it is said that Fatima will be seen playing a thief of sorts while Katrina Kaif who also features in the film will be seen playing a rather demur role. As for the film itself, Thugs of Hindostan that is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and is slated to hit screens only next year.

