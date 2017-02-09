“Aamir Khan did no promotion for Dangal, still delivered biggest hit” – Naseeruddin Shah

Faridoon Shahryar
Aamir Khan did no promotion for Dangal, still delivered biggest hit - Naseeruddin Shah

“This whole business of promotions is over rated. To my mind it is nonsensical. It is a waste of money,” said Naseeruddin Shah Sahab in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive video interview with Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar. “Aamir did no promotion for Dangal. He didn’t go anywhere. It is the biggest hit, not only of the year but of history. So what do you gain by drawing thousands of hysterical people to look at you. I think these actors enjoy doing this that’s why they do it. Blowing up that much money is no big deal for them,” stated Naseer Sahab in his trademark no nonsense style taking a jibe at the trend of too-much-in-the-face-promotions instead of quality promotions.

Naseer Sahab went on to add, “I don’t believe promotions can make a film successful. The film is successful on its own merit. Promotions can make it more successful perhaps. But promotions can’t convert a bad movie into a good one.” He substantiated his point by adding, “When A Wednesday was made there were no promotions done. There was hardly a poster in town. There were black and white posters of me and Anupam Kher, not the heartthrob kind of guys. The movie did not do well in the first week. It picked up from the second week.”

Naseer Sahab has made a solid point at a time when mushrooming of Media has resulted in too much of content dissemination (many a times harping on sensational ‘juicy’ stories). The need of the hour is to identify the right platforms and journalists that add value instead of carpet bombing that only tires out the stars.

