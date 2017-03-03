BO update: Commando 2 starts on an average note

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
After last week’s low key release with RANGOON turning copper at the box office this week we see the release of the action film COMMANDO 2. But will the film that features Vidyut Jamwal returning to his action avatar from the previously released COMMANDO enjoy a similar fate as the previous film, or will the sequel flounder at the box office is the question.

Reports suggest that COMMANDO 2 has opened on an average note with occupancy rates in multiplexes being pegged at 10%, on the other hand single screens has reported a slightly better opening for the film.

On the whole, COMMANDO 2 that is aimed at single screen going audience does not have much franchise value to draw in the crowds to theatres. Considering this and the competition from previous releases the film will have to rely heavily on positive word of mouth to post decent weekend figures.

