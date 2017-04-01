Box Office: Machine collects Rs. 7 lakhs in Week 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Machine collects 3.05 cr in week 1

A couple of weeks ago we saw Mustafa Burmawala the son of Abbas Burmawala from the Abbas – Mustan director duo making his big screen debut with the film Machine. While the film boasted of some high octane action sequences and the trademark twists and turns of an Abbas-Mustan directorial it didn’t work too well at the box office.

After drawing in Rs. 3.05 cr at the box office in its first week, the collections of Machine have dropped even further. In fact in week two at the box office Machine has manged to collect just Rs. 7 lakhs cr. With this the total collections of the film currently stand at Rs. 3.12 cr.

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Finally, Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 to be directed by Kabir Khan

Finally, Salman Khan announces Bajrangi…

Kareena Kapoor Khan signed as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador of Sony BBC Earth

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns style Guru for…

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena Tandon's comeback film Maatr

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena…

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in video game

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to…

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Mukkebaaz

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy…

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer Gauhar Jaan

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification