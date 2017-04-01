Box Office: Machine collects Rs. 7 lakhs in Week 2

A couple of weeks ago we saw Mustafa Burmawala the son of Abbas Burmawala from the Abbas – Mustan director duo making his big screen debut with the film Machine. While the film boasted of some high octane action sequences and the trademark twists and turns of an Abbas-Mustan directorial it didn’t work too well at the box office.
After drawing in Rs. 3.05 cr at the box office in its first week, the collections of Machine have dropped even further. In fact in week two at the box office Machine has manged to collect just Rs. 7 lakhs cr. With this the total collections of the film currently stand at Rs. 3.12 cr.