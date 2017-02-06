Box Office: Kaabil Day 13 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released on 25th January in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 13 (Monday).
Australia box office
2,570 USD [Rs. 1.72 lacs] from 12 screens
New Zealand box office
1,714 USD [Rs. 1.15 lacs] from 6 screens
NOTE – Some screens yet to report.