Box Office: Kaabil Day 13 overseas box office collections

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Kaabil Day 13 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released on 25th January in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 13 (Monday).

Australia box office
2,570 USD [Rs. 1.72 lacs] from 12 screens

New Zealand box office
1,714 USD [Rs. 1.15 lacs] from 6 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 news

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay…

R Madhavan

R Madhavan all set to go on a space adventure

Varun

Varun Dhawan to endorse Lux Cozi?

Munna Michael

REVEALED: In Munna Michael Ronit Roy…

akki

Akshay Kumar to host a special episode of…

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda to discuss about women’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification