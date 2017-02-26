Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grows again on Saturday [2.01 crore], The Ghazi Attack continues to find audience [1.05 crore]

Jolly LLB 2 is enjoying its third week as well at the Box Office, what with many amongst the audience continuing to have it as its first choice. Even though Rangoon has hit the screens, it is the Akshay Kumar starrer courtroom drama that is finding favor from the patrons. This was reflected in 2.01 crore more that came in on Saturday. Now this is another decent jump after third Friday brought in Rs. 1.75 crore.
The film currently stands at Rs. 108.21 crore and the current sustenance at the Box Office has been a welcome run for the Akshay Kumar starrer. Though it had earlier seemed that the film’s lifetime would be restricted to the Rs. 115 crore mark, it would now cover a much greater distance.
Ditto for The Ghazi Attack which jumped too over its Friday collections of Rs. 0.9 crore. The film saw a good push coming its way, what with Rs. 1.05 crore more added to its Hindi total. The film currently stands at Rs. 13.80 crore.
The manner in which the film is continuing to see good momentum being gained around footfalls, one now waits to see the kind of jump that takes place today. A deserving film by all means, it is working well with several high end multiplexes at the urban centers. Ironically, both The Ghazi Attack as well as Rangoon are war dramas and former is still keeping its pace up amongst the audiences.