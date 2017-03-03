Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 21 in overseas

Jolly LLB 2 Day 21 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

JOLLY LLB 2 grossed approx. 5.20 mil. USD [Rs. 34.70 cr.] till date in the international markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 21 (Thursday).

New Zealand box office
122 USD [Rs. 8,148] from 2 screens

U.K box office
1,226 USD [Rs. 81,881] from 7 screens

U.S.A box office
3,171 USD [Rs. 2.11 lacs] from 37 screens

Canada box office
977 USD [Rs. 65,251] from 9 screens

