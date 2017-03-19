Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 collects 33 lakhs in week 5, total collections 115.65 cr.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 hit screens five weeks ago. Directed by Subhash Kapoor the film which was a sequel to 2013 release Jolly LLB has been doing very well at the domestic box office. After opening on a good note the film went on to become one of the highest opening weekend grossers of the year.

Now in its fifth week running in theatres, Jolly LLB 2 has managed to draw in a further Rs. 33 lakhs despite the fact that the film faced competition from other newer releases hitting screens. Currently, the total box office earning of the film stand at Rs. 115.65 cr. Interestingly thanks to this Jolly LLB 2 has now managed to surpass the previous Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that had collected Rs. 103.84 cr.

Jolly LLB 2 box office at a glance

Week 1 – 77.71 cr.

Week 2 – 26.74 cr.

Week 3 – 8.52 cr.

Week 4 – 2.35 cr.

Week 5 – 0.33 cr.

