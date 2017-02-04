Box Office: Dangal is the 2nd highest Week 6 grosser, 3 Idiots retains the no.1 spot

Aamir Khan’s Dangal released six weeks ago and has been rocking the box office since it hit screens. Based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal received acclaim not just from the critics but the audience as well and has emerged as the biggest money spinner at the Indian box office of recent times.
In fact, while Dangal that has collected Rs. 385.66 cr till date has surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s previous release 3 Idiots that had collected Rs. 202.95 cr by a massive margin, the sixth week collections of the latter are higher. Interestingly 3 Idiots that released back in 2009 managed to rake in Rs. 4.12 cr in its sixth week, while Dangal has brought in Rs. 2.3 cr in its sixth week.
If that wasn’t all the Kangna Ranaut – R. Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns that released in 2015 too managed to collect Rs. 3.41 cr in sixth week at the box office, more than what Dangal has. However, much like 3 Idiots, the overall box office collections of Tanu Weds Manu Returns of Rs. 150.8 cr are much lower than Dangal.
However, the sixth week collections of Dangal do manage to surpass the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan that managed to rake in Rs. 1.56 cr on its sixth weekend.