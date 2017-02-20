Weekend: 17 February – 19 February, 2017
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|23
|The Ghazi Attack
|1
|3,90,313
|86
|4,35,816
|2.92 crores
|29
|Jolly LLB 2
|2
|2,74,276
|166
|11,40,827
|7.65 crores
|46
|Kedi (Telugu)
|2
|59,752
|7
|1,25,024
|83.73 lacs
|59
|Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)
|2
|29,376
|11
|95,143
|63.72 lacs
|66
|Raees
|4
|15,772
|12
|27,59,439
|18.48 crores
|70
|Irada
|1
|11,426
|27
|11,426
|7.66 lacs
|72
|Om Namo Venkateshaya (Telugu)
|3
|9,886
|18
|2,39,972
|1.61 crores
|74
|Running Shaadi
|1
|9,042
|51
|9,042
|6.06 lacs
|81
|Dangal
|9
|4,840
|4
|1,01,49,098
|67.97 crores
|87
|Kaabil
|4
|3,716
|7
|10,92,780
|7.32 crores
|100
|Shatamanam Bhavati (Telugu)
|6
|805
|2
|7,95,465
|5.33 crores
|104
|Balu Mahi (Pakistani)
|2
|631
|2
|17,323
|11.61 lacs
|124
|Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu)
|6
|115
|1
|24,45,378
|16.38 crores
Note: Reported screens only.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|19
|Jolly LLB 2
|2
|71,204
|24
|2,67,245
|1.79 crores
|34
|Raees
|4
|22,397
|6
|8,36,268
|5.61 crores
|40
|Kedi (Telugu)
|1
|14,177
|1
|14,177
|9.5 lacs
|50
|Kaabil
|4
|6,469
|3
|3,16,911
|2.13 crores
|58
|The Ghazi Attack
|1
|3,956
|3
|3,956
|2.65 lacs
|63
|Balu Mahi (Pakistani)
|2
|3,194
|1
|12,923
|8.66 lacs
|69
|Irada
|1
|1,708
|4
|1,686
|1.13 lacs
|72
|Running Shaadi
|1
|1,218
|7
|1,210
|0.82 lacs
United Kingdom and Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|22
|Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)
|1
|73,069
|79
|73,069
|60.8 lacs
|28
|Jolly LLB 2
|2
|38,370
|37
|2,63,382
|2.2 crores
|34
|Raees
|4
|18,190
|21
|13,00,045
|10.82 crores
|38
|Kaabil
|4
|8,075
|11
|4,46,688
|3.72 crores
|42
|The Ghazi Attack
|1
|6,792
|10
|6,792
|5.66 lacs
|43
|Running Shaadi
|1
|4,957
|14
|4,957
|4.13 lacs
|56
|Balu Mahi (Pakistani)
|2
|2,748
|8
|38,684
|32.19 lacs
|78
|Om Namo Venkateshaya (Telugu)
|2
|892
|2
|3,227
|2.69 lacs
|90
|Dangal
|9
|576
|1
|25,61,858
|21.32 crores
|102
|Pushpaka Vimana (Kannada)
|1
|402
|3
|402
|0.34 lacs
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|23
|Jolly LLB 2
|2
|67,792
|22
|3,51,129
|1.81 crores
|28
|The Ghazi Attack
|1
|48,891
|19
|48,891
|25.14 lacs
|58
|Raees
|4
|2,697
|3
|8,76,834
|4.51 crores
|68
|Balu Mahi (Pakistani)
|2
|1,776
|1
|7,029
|3.62 lacs
|73
|Running Shaadi
|1
|1,320
|8
|1,320
|0.68 lacs
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|10
|Jolly LLB 2
|2
|41,220
|13
|1,77,220
|85.23 lacs
|42
|Fukri (Malayalam)
|1
|2,110
|2
|2,110
|1.02 lacs
|58
|Running Shaadi
|1
|215
|5
|215
|0.11 lacs
|63
|Kaabil
|4
|98
|5
|1,48,129
|71.24 lacs
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|25
|Jolly LLB 2
|2
|8,203
|1
|23,049
|3.47 lacs
|28
|Raees
|4
|2,472
|1
|2,83,204
|42.57 lacs
|29
|Dangal
|9
|2,452
|1
|6,12,468
|92.06 lacs
|30
|Kaabil
|4
|2,407
|1
|82,055
|12.34 lacs
|34
|Om Namo Venkateshaya (Telugu)
|2
|274
|1
|4,212
|0.64 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.