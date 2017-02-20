Overseas

Jolly LLB 2

Weekend: 17 February – 19 February, 2017

 

United States of America

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross ($) Screens Total Gross ($) Total Gross (INR)
23 The Ghazi Attack 1 3,90,313 86 4,35,816 2.92 crores
29 Jolly LLB 2 2 2,74,276 166 11,40,827 7.65 crores
46 Kedi (Telugu) 2 59,752 7 1,25,024 83.73 lacs
59 Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam) 2 29,376 11 95,143 63.72 lacs
66 Raees 4 15,772 12 27,59,439 18.48 crores
70 Irada 1 11,426 27 11,426 7.66 lacs
72 Om Namo Venkateshaya (Telugu) 3 9,886 18 2,39,972 1.61 crores
74 Running Shaadi 1 9,042 51 9,042 6.06 lacs
81 Dangal 9 4,840 4 1,01,49,098 67.97 crores
87 Kaabil 4 3,716 7 10,92,780 7.32 crores
100 Shatamanam Bhavati (Telugu) 6 805 2 7,95,465 5.33 crores
104 Balu Mahi (Pakistani) 2 631 2 17,323 11.61 lacs
124 Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu) 6 115 1 24,45,378 16.38 crores

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Canada

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (US$) Screens Total Gross (US$) Total Gross (INR)
19 Jolly LLB 2 2 71,204 24 2,67,245 1.79 crores
34 Raees 4 22,397 6 8,36,268 5.61 crores
40 Kedi (Telugu) 1 14,177 1 14,177 9.5 lacs
50 Kaabil 4 6,469 3 3,16,911 2.13 crores
58 The Ghazi Attack 1 3,956 3 3,956 2.65 lacs
63 Balu Mahi (Pakistani) 2 3,194 1 12,923 8.66 lacs
69 Irada 1 1,708 4 1,686 1.13 lacs
72 Running Shaadi 1 1,218 7 1,210 0.82 lacs

 

United Kingdom and Ireland

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (£) Screens Total Gross (£) Total Gross (INR)
22 Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam) 1 73,069 79 73,069 60.8 lacs
28 Jolly LLB 2 2 38,370 37 2,63,382 2.2 crores
34 Raees 4 18,190 21 13,00,045 10.82 crores
38 Kaabil 4 8,075 11 4,46,688 3.72 crores
42 The Ghazi Attack 1 6,792 10 6,792 5.66 lacs
43 Running Shaadi 1 4,957 14 4,957 4.13 lacs
56 Balu Mahi (Pakistani) 2 2,748 8 38,684 32.19 lacs
78 Om Namo Venkateshaya (Telugu) 2 892 2 3,227 2.69 lacs
90 Dangal 9 576 1 25,61,858 21.32 crores
102 Pushpaka Vimana (Kannada) 1 402 3 402 0.34 lacs

 

Australia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (A$) Screens Total Gross (A$) Total Gross (INR)
23 Jolly LLB 2 2 67,792 22 3,51,129 1.81 crores
28 The Ghazi Attack 1 48,891 19 48,891 25.14 lacs
58 Raees 4 2,697 3 8,76,834 4.51 crores
68 Balu Mahi (Pakistani) 2 1,776 1 7,029 3.62 lacs
73 Running Shaadi 1 1,320 8 1,320 0.68 lacs

 

New Zealand

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (NZ$) Screens Total Gross (NZ$) Total Gross (INR)
10 Jolly LLB 2 2 41,220 13 1,77,220 85.23 lacs
42 Fukri (Malayalam) 1 2,110 2 2,110 1.02 lacs
58 Running Shaadi 1 215 5 215 0.11 lacs
63 Kaabil 4 98 5 1,48,129 71.24 lacs

 

Malaysia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (MYR) Screens Total Gross (MYR) Total Gross (INR)
25 Jolly LLB 2 2 8,203 1 23,049 3.47 lacs
28 Raees 4 2,472 1 2,83,204 42.57 lacs
29 Dangal 9 2,452 1 6,12,468 92.06 lacs
30 Kaabil 4 2,407 1 82,055 12.34 lacs
34 Om Namo Venkateshaya (Telugu) 2 274 1 4,212 0.64 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.

