The actor makes his Telugu comeback in the sequel, which also marks Shanaya Kapoor’s Telugu debut.

Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL: The fierce first look of Upendra gets unveiled on his birthday; Teja Sajja starrer promises a wild new avatar

The makers of Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL have unveiled the first look of Upendra on the occasion of his birthday. The actor will be seen in a prominent role in the sequel to Zombie Reddy, with the newly released poster introducing audiences to a rugged and unconventional avatar.

Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL: The fierce first look of Upendra gets unveiled on his birthday; Teja Sajja starrer promises a wild new avatar

In the first-look poster, Upendra is seen hanging upside down from a massive tree branch while holding a long weapon in one hand. Dressed in a dark costume featuring tribal-inspired patterns, the actor sports flowing hair and an intense expression. The forest setting, blazing torches and silhouettes in the background add to the mysterious visual surrounding his character.

The poster carries the tagline, “READY TO TURN THE WORLD UPSIDE DOWN,” complementing the unusual positioning of Upendra in the visual. While details about his character have not been revealed, the first look offers a glimpse of the fantasy-action setting being explored in the film.

Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL is the second instalment in the franchise created by Prasanth Varma. While Varma returns as the creator of the sequel, Suparn S Varma has taken over as director. Suparn is known for his work across films and streaming projects, including Haq, Rana Naidu and The Family Man 2, along with his writing contributions.



The film stars Teja Sajja, who returns to the franchise following the first Zombie Reddy. The actor has also previously collaborated with production house People Media Factory on Mirai. The sequel is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

The project also features Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Telugu debut with the film. The makers had earlier unveiled the title glimpse on Teja Sajja’s birthday, building anticipation around the second chapter of the franchise.

Titled Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL – Dead Or Alive, the film is scheduled to release across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Nepali and Japanese languages. With Upendra’s first look now unveiled, further details about his character and the film’s storyline are awaited.

Also Read: Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL – Title Announcement | Teja Sajja | Upendra | Shanaya Kapoor

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