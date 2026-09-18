Composed by Ajay-Atul, the Hindi song will be released alongside versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The makers of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have announced the release date of the film’s first single. Titled ‘O Mere Saajan’ in Hindi, the romantic track is set to release on September 21, ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

Ranabaali first single ‘O Mere Saajan’ release date: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer romantic track to arrive on September 21

Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song marks a romantic musical turn for Ranabaali, which is set against a much darker historical backdrop. The track will be released across five Indian languages, with different titles for each version. While the Hindi version is titled ‘O Mere Saajan’, the Telugu version is ‘Endhayya Saami’, Tamil is ‘Yedhayya Saami’, Malayalam is ‘Enthe Kannaala’, and the Kannada version is ‘Enayya Saami’.

To announce the first single, the makers shared a split poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The visual offers a glimpse into the romantic side of the period drama, while the music is expected to provide a contrast to the film’s intense setting.

The makers shared the announcement on their official social media handles with the caption: "The most awaited love song of the year is ready to rule your playlists once again #Ranabaali first single out on September 21st #EndhayyaSaami – Telugu #YedhayyaSaami – Tamil #EntheKannaala – Malayalam #EnayyaSaami – Kannada #OMereSaajan – Hindi An @AjayAtulOfficial musical Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26."

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T-Series is backing the film’s soundtrack. Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together again, this time in a historical story centred on the conflict between righteousness and tyranny.

The makers have previously unveiled character posters, songs and other glimpses from the project as they build towards its festive release. Ranabaali is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026, around the Dussehra period.

With the first single now locked for September 21, the focus will turn to ‘O Mere Saajan’ and the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the film’s romantic track.

Also Read: Ranabaali makers unveil new poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as they wrap up shoot of historic drama

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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