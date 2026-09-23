Panorama Studios and Zee Studios are bringing the highly anticipated Tamil film Baththa to audiences across international markets, reinforcing their focus on taking distinctive, culturally rooted Indian stories to wider audiences. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose, written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2026. The recently unveiled ‘World of Baththa’ has given audiences a glance into the film’s universe, adding to the anticipation surrounding the Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa to release worldwide on October 1, 2026; Panorama Studios and Zee Studios join hands

The association brings together the combined strengths and expertise of Panorama Studios and Zee Studios to take Baththa to audiences across international markets. With Panorama Studios’ experience in developing and producing distinctive Indian stories and Zee Studios’ established capabilities in overseas distribution, the collaboration creates a strong platform for the film to reach audiences beyond its home territory. Led by Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, Baththa brings together a distinctive Tamil narrative and a strong creative team, reflecting the growing potential of Indian regional cinema to connect with audiences worldwide. Together, Panorama Studios and Zee Studios aim to expand the film’s theatrical footprint globally while giving international audiences the opportunity to experience the film on the big screen.

Panorama Studios has established itself as one of India's leading content-driven film studios, known for delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful cinema. Its celebrated slate includes Omkara, Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Raid, Shaitaan, and the blockbuster Drishyam franchise, earning over 50 prestigious awards. Abhishek also directed the highly acclaimed Drishyam 2 and is currently directing and producing the much-awaited Drishyam: The Conclusion, which releases in theatres on October 2.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “Baththa immediately stood out to us for the world it creates and the authenticity with which it tells its story. It is deeply rooted in Tamil culture, yet the emotions and conflicts at its heart are universal. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios on bringing the film to audiences beyond its home market, and look forward to introducing this distinctive story to viewers across territories.”

For Zee Studios, the film reflects a broader focus on championing culturally rooted Indian narratives with the potential to connect with audiences across markets. The studio views the distinctive identity of regional cinema as a strength in expanding the reach of Indian storytelling internationally. The approach also builds on Zee Studios' recent foray into Gujarati cinema, including the success of Tom and Cherry and the announcement of King of Salangpur.

A Zee Studios spokesperson said, "The global audience for Indian cinema is no longer defined by language or geography, and that creates an incredible opportunity for stories that are authentic to their roots. At Zee Studios, we recognise the immense creative potential of India's diverse film industries. Baththa is a film with a strong creative identity, an accomplished team and a cinematic world that invites curiosity. Our ambition with the film is not simply to take it overseas, but to give it the international theatrical platform it deserves. We believe the next chapter of Indian cinema’s global journey will be shaped by stories that are authentically rooted, yet powerful enough to travel and Baththa featuring Vijay Sethupathi is an exciting part of that journey.”

With Baththa, Panorama Studios and Zee Studios continue to build on its growing portfolio of regional films, with Baththa scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 1, 2026.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa marks Cine1 Studios’ entry into Tamil cinema; producer Murad Khetani opens up about entering this ‘new market’

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