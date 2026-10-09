Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Baththa has expanded its theatrical release across key North Indian markets following its release on October 1, 2026. The film is now playing in more than 700 cinemas across India, with screenings added in markets including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Noida.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa expands to 700+ cinemas across India following audience demand; details inside

The expansion comes as the film continues its theatrical run, with the makers citing audience demand for the decision to increase its reach. The move will allow the Tamil-language film to be screened across a wider set of markets beyond its initial theatrical footprint.

Baththa has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead and marks his reunion with filmmaker Atlee following their association with Jawan. The film is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and features music by Sai Abhyankkar.

Baththa expands its theatrical footprint

The film was initially released in theatres on October 1 and has since continued its run across the country. With its latest expansion, Baththa is now available across nearly 700 cinemas, including screens in several major North Indian markets.

The makers have positioned the wider release as a response to the demand for the film in territories where it had not initially been available on as many screens. The expansion also gives audiences in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Noida an opportunity to watch the film in theatres.

The film brings together Vijay Sethupathi and Atlee again after their work on Jawan. Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist Kaali Gaikwad in the Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cine1 Studios (@cine1studios)

Murad Khetani backs the project

Baththa is presented by Star Studio18 and Atlee and produced under Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

The project also brings together talent from different sections of the Indian film industry, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the music.

With Baththa now playing across more than 700 cinemas, its expanded theatrical release is expected to give the film a wider audience base as it continues its run following its October 1 release.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa marks Cine1 Studios’ entry into Tamil cinema; producer Murad Khetani opens up about entering this ‘new market’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.