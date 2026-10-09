Set against the Great Famine of 1876–1878, the period action drama blends colonial oppression, Rayalaseema folklore and large-scale battle sequences.

The trailer of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, offers a glimpse into a turbulent chapter of colonial Indian history, combining famine, exploitation and resistance in a period action drama. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the nearly four-minute trailer places its central characters in 19th-century South India, where widespread starvation and the treatment of villagers under British rule become the backdrop for an uprising.

Ranabaali Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda leads a rebellion against British rule as pregnant Jayamma aka Rashmika Mandanna joins the fight

The trailer begins with a folklore-inspired account of a child born in a cave, whose arrival is associated with a prophecy about his destiny. This mythic introduction sets the tone for the story of Ranabaali, played by Vijay Deverakonda, before the narrative moves to rural Rayalaseema, where villagers face brutal working conditions, deprivation and oppression under the colonial administration.

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, the film’s colonial antagonist. His character represents the forces of authority that Ranabaali eventually challenges as he questions the administration’s actions amid the famine and the movement of grain despite the suffering of local communities.

The trailer also establishes the emotional dimension of the story through Ranabaali’s relationship with Jayamma, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Their marriage brings moments of domestic warmth rooted in Rayalaseema traditions, while expectations surrounding the couple’s future add another layer to their personal lives.

However, Jayamma’s role extends beyond the domestic sphere. Shown visibly pregnant, Rashmika’s character participates in the resistance and stands alongside the villagers as they confront British forces. Her involvement in the struggle positions her as an active participant in the rebellion rather than merely a witness to Ranabaali’s fight.

As the trailer progresses, Ranabaali begins mobilising villagers against the colonial administration, setting the stage for an armed revolt. The action sequences feature confrontations with British forces, guerrilla-style combat and traditional weapons, with the film placing considerable emphasis on the scale and intensity of the conflict.

The closing moments take on a more visceral, folklore-infused tone, with Vijay Deverakonda appearing amid sacred ash and turmeric. The imagery brings the trailer’s historical conflict and mythic undertones together, suggesting that the protagonist’s journey will draw from both the political realities of the period and the cultural traditions of the region.

Ranabaali marks Rahul Sankrityan’s second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda after Taxiwaala (2018). Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, in association with T-Series Films, the film features music by Ajay–Atul.

Set against the Great Famine of 1876–1878, the Telugu-language period action drama is planned for a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Ranabaali is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Ranabaali first single ‘O Mere Saajan’ release date: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer romantic track to arrive on September 21

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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