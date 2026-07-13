Rashmika Mandanna drops appreciation post for Vijay Deverakonda and team of Ranabaali; says, “These boys are doing something extremely scary”

As anticipation continues to build around Ranabaali, actress Rashmika Mandanna has offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of the upcoming historical action drama. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a photograph featuring co-star Vijay Deverakonda, hinting at an intense sequence currently being filmed for the much-awaited project.

Rashmika Mandanna drops appreciation post for Vijay Deverakonda and team of Ranabaali; says, “These boys are doing something extremely scary”

The image, shared via Instagram Stories, showed only half of Vijay Deverakonda's face under dramatic lighting, highlighting his rugged look complete with a thick moustache. While the actor's appearance was kept partially concealed, the visual was enough to spark curiosity among fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Accompanying the image, Rashmika admitted that she was unsure whether she was even allowed to post the glimpse, before expressing her excitement over what the team was filming. She wrote, “I don't know if I can show you guys this yet..I hope they don't ask me to take it down.. like a lot of times before.. But these boys are doing something extremely scary and I just couldn't control.. I CANT WAIT to watch it on the big screennnn! #Ranabaali @thedeverakonda @rahulsankrityan.”

Vijay Deverakonda later reshared Rashmika's story and responded with a playful message of his own. “Cutie. Not scary - divine :)).” he wrote, adding to the online buzz surrounding the film.

Ranabaali has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026 since its announcement. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has steadily generated excitement through its first-look posters, character reveals, songs and promotional assets. The recently released romantic track ‘O Mere Saajan’ also received attention for showcasing the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna against the backdrop of the film's expansive visual scale.

Inspired by lesser-known chapters from India's colonial-era history, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a fierce warrior, while Rashmika Mandanna essays the character of Jayamma, his wife. The film marks another on-screen collaboration between the popular duo, whose previous pairings have been well received by audiences.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with T-Series. The film also features international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, adding an international dimension to the ensemble cast.

With Rashmika's latest social media update offering a small but intriguing peek into the production, curiosity surrounding the film has only intensified. Ranabaali is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna wraps underwater action sequence for Mysaa; makers call it India’s first female-led underwater fight scene

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