The actress says sharing screen space with Vijay was a long-cherished dream and admits she was heartbroken after discovering her sequence was missing from the final cut.

Actor Anandhi Ajay has opened up about the disappointment of seeing her scene removed from Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time transition into politics. In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, the actress spoke candidly about the emotional impact of the edit, revealing that the opportunity to share screen space with Vijay had been one of her biggest aspirations since entering the film industry.

Jana Nayagan actor Anandhi Ajay reveals her scene with Thalapathy Vijay was edited out: “I couldn’t bear the sadness”

Speaking in Tamil, Anandhi admitted that while she has previously seen scenes from her films removed during the editing process, this experience was especially difficult to accept because of the significance of the project. “I have acted in many films and a lot of it goes in edits. I have never felt bad. But when my scene got edited in Jana Nayagan, I couldn’t bear the sadness,” she said.

Explaining why the film held special meaning for her, she added, “I have not only waited for over a year, year and half for this film but also it is a special film. I entered the film industry with a dream to share screen space with Thalapathy.” Anandhi also noted that the film's status as Vijay's farewell outing made the missed opportunity even more painful. “I would have still had hope if he was acting in more films in the future. But this is his final movie.”

Recalling the experience of watching the film in theatres, the actress said she was looking forward to seeing herself on the big screen before realising that her sequence had been omitted from the final version. “I did not expect it to get edited. Feeling so unlucky.” Despite her personal disappointment, Anandhi praised Jana Nayagan and encouraged audiences to watch the film, highlighting its message of women's empowerment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anandhi Ajay (@anandhi_offl)



Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film, which released on July 23, had been surrounded by several challenges before and after its release. It faced delays during the certification process before finally making its way to theatres. Following its release, the film also became a victim of piracy, prompting several personalities from the South Indian film industry to call for stricter action against piracy-related offences.

With Jana Nayagan marking Vijay's final film before dedicating himself to politics, the project has attracted significant attention from fans and the industry alike. Anandhi Ajay's emotional account has now added another behind-the-scenes story to the conversations surrounding the much-discussed release.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde celebrates Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release Jana Nayagan with emotional post: “Release day is here and for ONE LAST TIME, one last dance”

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