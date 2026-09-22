Vijay Deverakonda recently showed his support for wife Rashmika Mandanna as he reacted to the teaser of her upcoming film Mysaa. The actor shared the teaser on his Instagram Stories and praised the film while also expressing concern over Rashmika’s previous injury during its shoot.

Vijay Deverakonda praises Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa teaser: “Just no more injuries please”

Resharing the teaser, Vijay gave a shout-out to the project and wrote, “Mysaaaa. What is this wildness? This is terrific. (sic)” He also referred to Rashmika’s hip injury, which she suffered while filming a song for Mysaa, and added a personal request, saying, “Just no more injuries please.”

Rashmika had sustained the injury during the making of the film, following which she took a break from work. The period also gave her and Vijay an opportunity to spend more time together. The couple had previously spoken about how their professional commitments made it difficult for them to spend much time together after their wedding.

In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Rashmika opened up about the time she spent with Vijay during her recovery. She said, “We didn't get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe's way of saying, calm down, I will keep you at home now. This is the most time we have spent together and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already.”

Vijay and Rashmika got married on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actors have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They are set to reunite for their upcoming film Ranabaali, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16.

Meanwhile, Mysaa marks filmmaker Rawindra Pulle’s directorial debut. The film is produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayapureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the banner of Unformula Films.

The cast also features Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh. Mysaa is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.

Also Read : Ranabaali first single ‘O Mere Saajan’ release date: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer romantic track to arrive on September 21

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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