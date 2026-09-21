The record was achieved in February 2026 and officially certified by Guinness World Records on September 15.

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has entered the Guinness World Records for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time.” The record was achieved after 37 performers were captured simultaneously in real time during a single motion-capture session.

Raaka: Allu Arjun and Atlee film enters Guinness World Records with 37 performers motion-captured in real time

The feat was achieved in February 2026 and was officially certified on September 15. The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to lead actor Allu Arjun and director V. Arunkumar, professionally known as Atlee, by Guinness World Records Senior Adjudicator Swapnil Dangrikar at a ceremony attended by members of the film’s cast and crew.

The motion-capture exercise involved performers ranging from a 4-year-old child to a 70-year-old. The challenge was to capture and preserve the individual performances of all 37 participants simultaneously within a single capture volume.

For the record attempt, the film’s VFX team developed a motion-capture pipeline and workflow tailored to the production’s technical requirements. The setup involved 92 optical motion-capture cameras along with systems for capture, calibration, networking, synchronisation, real-time Unreal visualisation, witness cameras and facial capture. Multiple specialist teams were involved in executing the session.

Speaking about the recognition, Allu Arjun said, “We are extremely proud of this remarkable achievement, which pushes the boundaries of cinema and sets a new benchmark on a global scale. It is a proud moment for the entire team, and we are grateful to Guinness World Records for officially recognising this feat and honouring our efforts.”

“This achievement would not have been possible without the vision and direction of my director, Mr. Atlee, and the incredible work of the entire team. I would also like to thank Sun Pictures for their constant support and for backing a project of this scale and ambition. It is a truly special moment for all of us,” he added.

Atlee also spoke about the achievement, saying, “Growing up, we always heard about Guinness World Records with so much wonder, never imagining that one day we would be blessed to achieve one ourselves. To receive this recognition for bringing 37 motion-capture assets together in a single shoot feels truly surreal and deeply humbling. For me, it is a reminder that when we dream big and work together with complete belief, sometimes the impossible becomes possible. With God’s grace, I’m deeply grateful to my entire team who believed in this dream and made this moment ours.”

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Produced by Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran, Raaka brings together Allu Arjun and Atlee. The Guinness World Records recognition adds a technical milestone to the film ahead of its release, particularly for its use of large-scale real-time motion capture.

The production has combined motion-capture technology, VFX workflows and real-time visualisation as part of its filmmaking process. The latest achievement places the film among Indian productions to receive international recognition for a technical filmmaking feat.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna resumes shooting for Allu Arjun’s Raaka; Karan Mehta also joins the cast

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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