The actress confirms she's back on set with her Paa director, teasing fans with a first-look picture from the script reading.

Vidya Balan is set to reunite with filmmaker R. Balki for a new Tamil film, and the project is now officially underway. The collaboration marks the actor-director duo's first outing together since Paa, which released back in 2009, making this a much-awaited reunion for fans who have long wanted to see the two work together again.

Vidya Balan kicks off new Tamil film with R. Balki, 17 years after Paa

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vidya shared a picture of herself seated with a script in hand, sporting spectacles and a long braid, giving fans an early glimpse into what could be her look for the film. She captioned the picture, "New Beginnings #NewTamilFilm with #RBalki," hinting at the start of her latest cinematic journey with the filmmaker.

While Vidya has kept the finer details of the project firmly under wraps, including its title, co-stars and premise, her post appears to confirm that work on the Tamil film has already begun. The announcement has understandably sparked curiosity among fans and industry watchers alike, given how memorable her pairing with R. Balki was in Paa, a film that went on to earn widespread critical acclaim.

This new venture adds yet another interesting entry to Vidya's already packed line-up. She will next be seen as Kantha in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15, 2026, with Sun Pictures officially confirming her presence in the cast.

Alongside that, Vidya is also set to reunite with Akshay Kumar in a comedy directed by Anees Bazmee that is tentatively titled as Mauja Hi Mauja. The film, which also stars Raashii Khanna, is slated for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026, and the makers have already wrapped a schedule of the film shot in Kerala.

With Jailer 2, her upcoming comedy with Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee, and now this new Tamil film with R. Balki, Vidya Balan finds herself juggling a strikingly diverse slate of projects across languages and genres, further reinforcing her reputation as one of Hindi cinema's most versatile performers.

Also Read: Vidya Balan’s Kantha look revealed in New Jailer 2 character glimpse

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