From weapon training in Italy to shooting through an injury, the filmmaker opens up on the actress's toughest transformation yet.

Mysaa director Rawindra Pulle reveals a stuntwoman refused to do underwater sequence for Rashmika Mandanna; says, “Rashmika stepped in and said she would attempt it herself”

Rashmika Mandanna is set to explore a vastly different side of herself with Mysaa, director Rawindra Pulle's upcoming action drama that sees her step into the role of a fierce Gond tribal woman. The actress has undergone extensive preparation for the film, including weapon training and action workshops, while also taking on one of the film's most challenging sequences, an underwater fight.

Mysaa director Rawindra Pulle reveals a stuntwoman refused to do underwater sequence for Rashmika Mandanna; says, “Rashmika stepped in and said she would attempt it herself”

Pulle revealed that the underwater sequence, which runs for around three-and-a-half minutes, was initially considered extremely difficult to execute. "Initially, we thought we would use a duplicate, but when I narrated this scene to a stuntwoman, she said she would not be able to do it. That is when Rashmika Mandanna stepped in and said she would attempt the scene herself."

The sequence was shot over three days, with Rashmika spending almost 20 hours in the water at a depth of around 25 feet. With limited visibility, cold water and no option to wear goggles because she needed to keep her eyes open and show her expressions, the sequence demanded considerable physical commitment from the actress. "She managed it all," Pulle said, adding that the sequence involved extensive breath control and diving techniques.

Pulle revealed that Rashmika had not previously done hardcore action or handled weapons on screen, making her preparation for the role particularly important. "I got permission from the local police department for her to be trained in weapon handling. But she managed to learn how to handle weapons, and she was a perfect fit for this role."

For Pulle, however, Rashmika's suitability for the role went beyond her physical transformation. The filmmaker had previously worked with her on Sita Ramam, where he was the first AD, additional dialogue writer and second-unit director for some sequences. It was during that collaboration that he first saw something in Rashmika that he felt belonged to the character of Mysaa. "I love her eyes, and in one of the sequences, I saw the intense anger depicted in her eyes, and I knew I had found my Mysaa."

The director recalled telling Rashmika that she would eventually become his heroine, a belief that eventually materialised when he narrated Mysaa to her. The actress went on to train in Italy and Thailand for action sequences involving postures and kicking. "She has worked really hard and given it her 1000 per cent. She never ever said no to me."

Pulle also recalled how Rashmika continued filming despite suffering an injury during the final month of the shoot. "Even that last month, we were shooting and she had an injury, but after taking a break for three hours, she completed the shoot. She was in a lot of pain, and the doctor told her she would have to take a break, but she finished the shoot. She is very dedicated that way."

With Mysaa, Rashmika is not only stepping into a physically demanding action role but also bringing a culturally rooted character to the screen. With its November release, Mysaa is shaping up to be another distinct addition to Rashmika's growing filmography, placing her at the centre of a female-led action story while showcasing a side of the actress that audiences have rarely seen before.

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