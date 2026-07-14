The teaser for Korean Kanakaraju, a Telugu horror comedy starring Varun Tej, Ritika Naik and Satya, released on July 13. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is set for a theatrical release on August 7. It is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment banners.

Varun Tej gets possessed by a Korean spirit in Korean Kanakaraju teaser; film releases on August 7

The teaser opens with Varun Tej’s character Kanakaraju introducing himself and his hometown of Penukonda in Rayalaseema, establishing the film’s rural setting. The narrative shifts when a vessel arriving from Korea carries a supernatural presence that possesses Kanakaraju, transforming him into Korean Kanakaraju and setting the story’s central premise in motion.

Moving between the landscapes of Penukonda and Korea, the teaser builds around the comic and supernatural fallout of the possession. Ritika Naik plays a Korean girl central to the plot, while Satya appears alongside Varun Tej through several scenes.

The technical team includes Thaman S as music composer, Manojh Reddy as cinematographer and Satyaa G as editor. The film has been shot across locations in Rayalaseema and South Korea.

Varun Tej was last seen in Matka (2024), directed by Karuna Kumar, and the Hindi action thriller Operation Valentine (2024), directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. Ritika Naik previously featured in Mirai (2025), written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, and Hi Nanna (2023) alongside Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Satya was most recently seen in Peddi (2026), starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar, and Alcohol (2026), directed by Meher Tej.

Korean Kanakaraju releases in theatres on August 7, 2026.

Also Read: Varun Tej suffers knee fracture during Bhari shoot and undergoes surgery; sister Niharika Konidela shares health update

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