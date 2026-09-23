The filmmaker says several elements of Jadal’s appearance and story were influenced by his own childhood experiences.

The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, is set to release in theatres on September 24. Ahead of the film’s release, Odela has shared a childhood photograph of himself with braided hair, revealing the personal inspiration behind Nani’s distinctive look as Jadal.

The Paradise: Srikanth Odela reveals childhood inspiration behind the Jadal look of Nani; shares rare photo in braids

The filmmaker shared the photograph on social media and explained that while Jadal’s story and struggles are fictional, the character’s braids and certain elements of his appearance were influenced by Odela’s own childhood. He recalled that his mother used to style his hair in braids until he was around five or six years old. As he grew older, Odela said he began imagining how a commercial-cinema hero would look on the big screen with a similar hairstyle.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Jadal's birth and battle might be fictional...but his braids & look were inspired from my childhood... Alot of the scenes in the film are influenced by my childhood as i grew up... Amma used to grow and tie Jadal until i turned 5 or 6 years... and as i grew older i always imagined how a hero would look on 70MM with braids in a commercial cinema... and cut to present, presenting my Hero Nani Anna with Jadal. This picture is not just my childhood. This picture is my Paradise Welcoming you all to #TheParadise in a few hours.”

Jadal's birth and battle might be fictional...but his braids & look were inspired from my childhood... Alot of the scenes in the film are influenced by my childhood as i grew up... Amma❤️ used to grow and tie Jadal until i turned 5 or 6 years... and as i grew older i always… pic.twitter.com/ZRs2ieAs0W — Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) September 23, 2026



The braided look was first introduced through the promotional material for The Paradise, with Nani appearing as Jadal in a gritty setting. The character’s appearance subsequently became a talking point among viewers, with some fans recreating the hairstyle and sharing their versions on social media.

The Paradise marks Odela and Nani’s second collaboration after Dasara. The upcoming film is positioned as a drama set against a backdrop of the slums and features Nani in a character described as markedly different from his recent roles. The film’s music has also been part of its promotional campaign, with songs including ‘Aaya Sher’ and ‘Yeshanagula’ released ahead of the theatrical launch.

Produced by SLV Cinemas and co-produced by IVY Entertainment, The Paradise is scheduled to release on September 24, 2026. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

IVY Entertainment has also partnered with AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of the film. The makers are additionally looking to expand the film’s international reach, with reports suggesting that Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has been approached to present the film in overseas markets.

With the release now around the corner, Odela’s childhood photograph offers a glimpse into the personal reference behind one of the most distinctive elements of Nani’s Jadal character.

Also Read: Nani starrer The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate; CBFC censors visuals of bloodshed, torture, crow on National Flag

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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