Allu Arjun’s Raaka makes its mark in the Guinness World Records, bringing the actor’s vision of taking Indian cinema to a global audience closer to reality.

Allu Arjun is known for making a statement with his fashion choices, and his latest look is no exception. As his upcoming film Raaka marks a milestone by making its way into the Guinness World Records, the actor celebrated the occasion in a striking black couture ensemble by Shantnu Nikhil worth Rs 3.30 lakhs.

Allu Arjun marks Raaka’s Guinness World Records milestone in Rs 3.30 lakhs Shantnu Nikhil couture

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself dressed in an all-black look and captioned it, “For the milestone.🖤”

For the occasion, the actor wore Shantnu Nikhil’s Black Drape Bandhgala with Crest, a hand-embroidered couture piece that combines traditional Indian tailoring with a contemporary silhouette. The bandhgala features a distinctive crest, a gold button placket and a draped front panel, along with a structured mandarin collar.

He paired the bandhgala with matching flared trousers, keeping the entire look in black and allowing the intricate detailing on the jacket to stand out. The structured yet fluid silhouette added a modern edge to the classic bandhgala, making the outfit fitting for the milestone he was marking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Priced at Rs 3.30 lakhs, the Shantnu Nikhil ensemble adds a luxe fashion angle to Allu Arjun’s latest appearance. The actor has previously been known for experimenting with statement silhouettes and contemporary takes on Indian formalwear, and this look continues that style aesthetic.

Allu Arjun’s Raaka Milestone

The outfit comes as Raaka, his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Atlee, makes its mark in the Guinness World Records. The development adds to the growing anticipation around the project, which has already generated attention following the reveal of Allu Arjun’s new avatar.

The actor shared the fashion-forward picture as he marked the milestone, giving fans a glimpse of his look while keeping the focus on the occasion.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has Raaka with Atlee in the pipeline. He is also set to feature in AA23, his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, apart from Pushpa 3: The Rampage and other upcoming projects.

Also Read: Raaka: Allu Arjun and Atlee film enters Guinness World Records with 37 performers motion-captured in real time

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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