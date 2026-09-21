The upcoming film of Nani, fondly known as the Natural Star by many, The Paradise, has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board, ahead of its theatrical release on September 24, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks Nani and Odela’s reunion after their earlier collaboration Dasara.

Nani starrer The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate; CBFC censors visuals of bloodshed, torture, crow on National Flag

The certification announcement comes as the makers continue the promotional campaign for the film. The Paradise has already unveiled its teaser and songs including ‘Aaya Sher’ and ‘Yeshanagula’, which have been released ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

Announcing the certification, the makers shared, “While the emotion of the film is for everyone… JADAL’s rawness is strictly for the adults.” The film centres on Nani’s character Jadal, with the certification indicating that the film is intended for adult audiences.

The makers also announced the certification on social media, writing, “While the emotion of the film is for everyone… JADAL’s rawness is strictly for the adults #TheParadise is certified 𝗔 GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 24⋆09⋆26 ‎Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema ‎An @anirudhofficial musical #JadalZamanaFromSep24 ‎@themohanbabu @11Lohar @sudhakarcheruk5 @TheRaghav_Juyal @sonalikulkarni @sampoornesh @Dop_Sai @NavinNooli @artkolla @withAjayKumarJ @NareshYalla21 @SLVCinemasOffl @TheParadiseOffl @saregamasouth @saregamaglobal @ivyofficial2023 @PrathyangiraUS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

The Paradise is produced by SLV Cinemas and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 24, 2026. The film will release in eight languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. In the past, Nani also had shared his excitement about working with director Srikanth Odela while also expressing his happiness over the film’s upcoming release.

The cut details

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for several cuts. The makers were asked to replace alternate visuals of crow on National Flag. The visuals of a pregnant woman in the beginning was asked to be modified. A foul word was allowed in one places and muted in the rest of the scenes. A scene of a character having a tattoo with foul word was covered with CGI. The word 'denotified tribe' was asked to be deleted.

The duration of violent stabbing visuals were reduced. In fact, ten other violent scenes replete with torture and blood spills were removed. At three places, words on armed struggle against the country were modified or muted. A reference to a real-life assassination and historical event was muted. Similarly, a reference to a real-life cigarette brand was asked to be censored.

Once these changes were made, The Paradise was passed by the CBFC on September 21. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 173.04 minutes. In other words, The Paradise is 2 hours, 53 minutes and 4 seconds long.

Also Read: Nani starrer The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate from censor board ahead of its release this week

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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