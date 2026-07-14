The actor’s office clarifies it has no association with the organization and says all future updates regarding NTR will only be shared through verified official channels.

The team of superstar Jr NTR has issued an official statement distancing the star from an organization operating under the name RAW NTR. In a clarification released through NTR's Office, the team categorically stated that neither the actor nor his official representatives have any connection with the organization and urged fans, media outlets, and digital platforms to rely only on verified sources for information related to the actor.

Team of Jr NTR issues official statement distancing actor from RAW NTR; urges fans not to trust unauthorized communications

The clarification comes amid reports that the organization has been carrying out activities that could create the impression of being officially associated with NTR. Addressing the matter directly, the actor's office emphasized that RAW NTR has not been authorized to represent him or communicate on his behalf in any manner.

The statement read, “It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr. NTR. We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities. The organisation is neither authorised to represent Mr. NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity.”

The statement further stressed that any official announcement regarding the actor, including charitable initiatives, public welfare activities, professional associations, or public communications, will only be made through NTR himself or his officially authorized team. It also advised the public not to consider any information circulated by unauthorized individuals or organizations as authentic.

Reiterating its stand, the actor's office noted that it hopes the clarification will put an end to the speculation surrounding the matter while discouraging the spread of misinformation. It further added, “Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr. NTR will be communicated only through Mr. NTR or his official team. Any information or activity circulated through unauthorised individuals or organisations should not be treated as authentic. This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation. We also request members of the traditional media, social media platforms and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified information or rumours relating to this matter. We appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

With this statement, NTR's office has made its position unequivocally clear, reiterating that only communications issued through the actor's verified and authorized channels should be regarded as official. The clarification also serves as a reminder for fans and media alike to exercise caution before sharing or amplifying information from unofficial sources.

Also Read: Seeman slams Jr NTR – Trivikram film announcement over Lord Murugan reference; warns of protests in Tamil Nadu

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