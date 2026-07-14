Banijay Asia has introduced its latest Tamil reality series, Second Love, hosted by acclaimed actress Ramya Krishnan. Known for delivering successful scripted and unscripted entertainment, the production house continues its tradition of creating engaging reality formats with a show that explores love, healing, and second chances.

Banijay Asia’s Second Love hosted by Ramya Krishnan begins streaming on JioHotstar

After creating significant buzz among viewers, Second Love officially premiered today on JioHotstar. The reality series offers an emotionally engaging experience, focusing on heartfelt moments, genuine relationships, and the possibility of finding love again.

The show features 12 singles who have experienced heartbreak and unsuccessful relationships. As they embark on a transformative journey, the contestants participate in heartfelt conversations, meaningful challenges, and life-changing experiences that encourage them to reflect on whether they are ready to give love another chance.

With Second Love, Banijay Asia further strengthens its portfolio of reality programming that has entertained audiences across different languages and genres. The production house, known for introducing unique unscripted formats, once again brings a fresh concept to viewers with this emotionally driven series.

Over the years, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, under Banijay Entertainment, have built a strong presence in both scripted and non-scripted entertainment. Their scripted portfolio includes popular titles such as The Night Manager, The Trial, Hostages, Call My Agent: Bollywood, Undekhi, Aarya, Bombay Begums, Raakh, and Trial By Fire. The company is also developing upcoming adaptations of House M.D.

In the non-scripted space, the group has delivered several popular reality and entertainment franchises, including Bigg Boss, The 50, Rise & Fall, Alliance, Khatron Ke Khiladi, MasterChef India, MTV Roadies, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Through its wide-ranging content slate, Banijay Entertainment continues to create entertainment that resonates with audiences across generations, languages, and platforms.

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